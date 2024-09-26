Google's NotebookLM to let you upload YouTube video URLs & audio files to analyze them

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Google’s AI-powered note-taking platform, NotebookLM, had an important update ahead of the beginning of university/school terms. The company has now announced that you’ll soon be able to upload YouTube video URLs and audio files (mp3 and wav), and then ask the Gemini AI to analyze them.

Before this, as reported, NotebookLM only lets you analyze Google Docs, PDFs, text files, Google Slides files, and web pages. And as these features are rolling out, we’re also getting a new sharing feature that allows you to generate a public URL for Audio Overviews.

“The information you upload to NotebookLM stays private, is not used to train the AI model, and the information is stored securely,” Google reassures in the announcement.

NotebookLM, powered by Google’s Gemini 1.5 Pro AI model, is now available as an additional service. Now globally available and integrated into Google Workspace, you can upload and interact with various document types, and generate summaries, content ideas, and FAQs with NotebookLM.

But unlike NotebookLM, the Google Gemini chatbot has already been able to process YouTube URLs and extract information from them for some time now. Since its launch, NotebookLM has been posing as a strong competitor to Copilot in Microsoft OneNote and Notion AI.

Recently, the tech giant also announced that Gemini is now included in Google Workspace plans for Business, Enterprise, and Frontline customers. The standalone Gemini app (gemini.google.com) also offers enterprise-level data protection.