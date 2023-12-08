Gemini Pro-powered NotebookLM now rolls out for US user, expands more features

Now supported by Gemini Pro.

Reading time icon 1 min. read

Calendar icon Updated December 8th, 2023

Calendar icon Published December 8th, 2023

by Rafly Pratama
updated on Dec 8th, 2023 published on Dec 8th, 2023

Share this article

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Tooltip Icon

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Key notes

  • Google expanded NotebookLM to more US users today,
  • A lot of new features are also being introduced.
  • The list includes increased source & character max cap.

Google has just announced today that it’s finally rolling out NotebookLM, its powerful note-taking app, to more US users. The best part? It now bears Gemini Pro, its “best model for scaling across a wide range of tasks” to date that’s also available on Bard.

Announced last summer, Google designed NotebookLM to help users organize their thoughts, access information from various sources, and transform their notes into structured documents. 

“NotebookLM is an example of a truly AI-native application, built from the ground up using the extraordinary capabilities of today’s technology,” says the tech giant in the official announcement. 

Four buttons with suggested actions to take on notes, like “summarize to note” and “suggest related ideas.”

The team over at Google has also expanded its features. Today, NotebookLM increased its source limit up to 20 and word count up to 200,000. It also has a new Noteboard space where users can easily pin quotes from conversations, excerpts from sources, or their own written notes. This feature makes it easier for users to organize and reference their notes.

Besides, NotebookLM can suggest relevant actions based on user activity, such as summarizing text, polishing prose, or suggesting related concepts from sources.

You can try NotebookLM on its official website here.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *