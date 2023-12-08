Gemini Pro-powered NotebookLM now rolls out for US user, expands more features

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Google has just announced today that it’s finally rolling out NotebookLM, its powerful note-taking app, to more US users. The best part? It now bears Gemini Pro, its “best model for scaling across a wide range of tasks” to date that’s also available on Bard.

Announced last summer, Google designed NotebookLM to help users organize their thoughts, access information from various sources, and transform their notes into structured documents.

“NotebookLM is an example of a truly AI-native application, built from the ground up using the extraordinary capabilities of today’s technology,” says the tech giant in the official announcement.

The team over at Google has also expanded its features. Today, NotebookLM increased its source limit up to 20 and word count up to 200,000. It also has a new Noteboard space where users can easily pin quotes from conversations, excerpts from sources, or their own written notes. This feature makes it easier for users to organize and reference their notes.

Besides, NotebookLM can suggest relevant actions based on user activity, such as summarizing text, polishing prose, or suggesting related concepts from sources.

You can try NotebookLM on its official website here.