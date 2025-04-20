Google’s Giving Free AI Tools and 2TB Storage to Students till 2026 - Here's how you can avail it

As exam season looms, Google has announced a limited-time offer aimed at helping students study smarter and more efficiently. The tech giant is offering free access to its Google One AI Premium plan, which includes 2TB of cloud storage and powerful AI tools, to students who sign up before June 30, 2025. This access will remain valid through spring finals in 2026.

The offer includes Gemini Advanced, powered by the Gemini 2.5 Pro model, offering tools like Canvas for writing, Gemini Live for real-time brainstorming, and Deep Research for in-depth topic analysis. Students can also generate podcast-style overviews of reports, making it easier to study on the go.

Google’s NotebookLM Plus is part of the package, providing AI-powered study tools that can turn syllabi and source materials into mind maps, summaries, and audio overviews. Gemini is also integrated into Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides to assist with writing, data visualization, and presentation creation.

Creative students will benefit from Veo 2, which enables high-quality video generation, and Whisk, a new tool for mixing text and image prompts.

With 2TB of storage and access to cutting-edge AI, Google is aiming to make academic success more accessible than ever.