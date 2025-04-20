Google wraps up Beta testing for Android 16 with Beta 4. Here's What You Can Expect

Google has released Android 16 Beta 4, the final scheduled beta version before the platform’s official launch later this year. This update marks the second platform stability milestone, meaning all developer APIs and app-facing behaviors are now finalized.

Developers are strongly encouraged to test their apps and games on this version to ensure compatibility. Beta 4 includes the latest fixes and optimizations, giving developers everything they need to prepare for Android 16. With the release now available on a broader range of devices—including phones, tablets, and foldables from brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Lenovo—there’s a wider testing base for developers.

Key changes include stricter background task management, improved Bluetooth handling, and stronger protections against Intent redirection attacks. Android 16 also brings enhancements for large screens, accessibility, and local network privacy. Apps using outdated or non-standard methods, such as reflection or internal APIs, may break, so thorough testing is advised.

This is also the final opportunity for developers to provide feedback before the Q2 2025 launch. Google is expected to roll out a second, smaller update with new APIs in Q4 2025 but won’t introduce major changes. Developers can access the beta through Pixel devices or Android Emulator in Android Studio.