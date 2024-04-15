Google Chrome's AI-powered "Help me write" feature finally gets new Redo button

Not better than the one on Edge, but still

Google has been working to improve its AI-powered “Help me write” feature on Google Chrome. This feature, akin to the one on Edge, lets you paraphrase or rewrite any passage you want to a certain tone and length.

But in a recent update of Canary, the browser’s experimental channel, it seems like folks over at Mountain View are bringing another improvement and a few tweaks to the feature.

As shared by @Leopeva64 on X (formerly known as Twitter), Google has finally added a “Redo” button to let you restore whatever the sentence was before. There is also a single drop-down to choose tones (Refine, Formal, Casual, Elaborate), length (Shorten), or to Retry.

Google has made some changes to the "Compose" bubble in Chrome Canary, there is now a single combobox to choose the length and tone, the "Retry" button has been moved to the combobox and they have added a new "Redo" button:https://t.co/1MJQhkhMNB

.https://t.co/Mv9kRl6uKB pic.twitter.com/XE8TTclNwF — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) April 14, 2024

The experimental Compose feature, which was then renamed to “Help me write,” is currently live only for over-18-year-old users in the US. You can try it on by going to Settings > Experimental AI, and turn on Try out experimental AI features.

Then, whenever you’re on an open text field, you can right-click anywhere to open the Help Me Write box.

As for Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome’s number-one competitor, a similar feature has arrived for quite some time. Just click on the Copilot button at the top right of your Edge screen, go to Compose, and you can type in prompts and choose the tone. You can even personalize it with options like “90s boy band lyrics,” something Google Chrome doesn’t have yet.