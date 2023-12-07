What is Google Chrome's ‘Help me write’ AI tool?

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Imagine you’re writing an email and struggling to find the right words. With “Help Me Write,” you could simply type a prompt like “I’m writing to my boss to request a raise,” the feature would generate suggestions for your email’s opening sentence, body paragraphs, and even closing.

Google Chrome is developing this AI-powered feature to assist users with writing tasks. Currently, in its experimental phase within Chrome Canary 122, this feature promises to generate text suggestions based on user prompts and the webpage’s context, offering a valuable tool for improving writing efficiency and accuracy.

“Help Me Write” is designed to provide users with AI-powered writing assistance directly within the Chrome browser. This feature will offer relevant text suggestions to help users overcome writer’s block, explore different writing styles, and improve their writing output.

The title of Chrome's "Compose" bubble now displays the correct name in Canary: "Help me write" (the context menu entry also has the same name):https://t.co/5AjpQqWUvn

.https://t.co/ugsXKFG49U pic.twitter.com/zygDlQ7a4v — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) December 6, 2023

Users can access the “Help Me Write” feature through a convenient pop-up menu triggered by the autofill function or a right-click on the webpage.

The feature considers the webpage’s specific context, ensuring that the generated text suggestions are accurate and relevant to the user’s needs.

While currently in development, “Help Me Write” is expected to be officially released in February 2024. As reported, the feature will initially be exclusive to Chromebook Plus devices, with a future rollout anticipated for other platforms.

Google has been working on several Google Chrome AI features in the past few weeks, and from the look of it, these can be quite game-changing.