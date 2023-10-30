Google Chrome to bring new rewrite text AI feature called Compose, just like on Edge

Google will reportedly launch a new rewrite text AI feature — a recent discovery in the insider’s community has just suggested that. It’ll be called “Compose.” So, let’s dive in.

Insider @Leopeva64 shared on X (fka Twitter) on how this feature works, as they discovered in a recent update on Gerrit. It will have a bubble with options to change the tone and the length, and will also expand to more languages other than English later on.

Take a look at the discovery below:

There's a feature in Edge that lets you rewrite text using AI, well, Google is working on a similar feature for Chrome, on Gerrit it's called "Compose" and, just like in Edge, there will be a bubble with options to change the tone and length of the text:https://t.co/XGzIxHLlmr pic.twitter.com/6hTXEi63CJ — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) October 30, 2023

“The project is strongly tied to Autofill, which uses a mixed components and chrome architecture, so we are mirroring that,” the update reads.

In case you missed it, Microsoft Edge, its number-one competitor, has been keen on bringing this rewrite text AI feature too. But the best part of Google’s counterpart is that it’ll expand to both iOS and Android in the future.

Which one will be better, though? It’ll be an interesting match-up: Microsoft has an advantage in the AI-powered text rewrite feature race because their feature has been around for longer and is tied to their powerful Bing AI Chat.

Google Chrome is available on macOS, Linux, and Windows.