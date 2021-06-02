Sony’s Santa Monica Studio has pushed back the release of the highly anticipated God of War: Ragnarok to maintain the “safety and wellbeing” of the team.

The news was announced in a Twitter post by the studio, which reaffirmed their focus on “delivering a top-quality game while maintaining the safety and wellbeing of our team, creative partners, and families.”

The news was initially announced by Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios, in a PlayStation blog Q&A, which covered a variety of topics.

In the Q&A, it was also announced that Horizon Forbidden West, God Of War: Ragnarok, and Gran Turismo 7 would all be cross-generation titles between both PlayStation 4 and 5.

With supply issues still limiting the accessibility until next year according to Sony, it makes a lot of sense that even the next-gen defining titles would have a PlayStation 4 counterpart.

While COVID-19 based delays have been all but inevitable, Hulst said in the Q&A that for Horizon Forbidden West “we think we are on track to release this holiday season. But that isn’t quite certain yet, and we’re working as hard as we can to confirm that to you as soon as we can.“