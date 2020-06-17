Racing games are often the best way of showing off powerful next-gen technology and Polyphony Digital’s Gran Turismo 7 will be no different.

Speaking to The Guardian after the PlayStation 5 reveal last week, PlayStation EVP for Europe Simon Rutter explained that the upcoming racing simulator will benefit “from almost every single technological enhancement” that the PS5 has to offer.

Firstly, Rutter explained that Gran Turismo 7 will have lightning fast loading screens due to the next-gen SSD that powers the PS5.

“The loading times will be next to nothing compared to what they have been in the past,” said the PlayStation EVP.

As for gameplay enhancements due to next-gen technology, Gran Turismo 7 will utilize both HRT 3D audio and haptic feedback to create a more immersive experience for digital racers.

“Sitting in the cockpit, the 3D audio allows you to hear the thunderous roar of a Ferrari behind you or in front of you, and you can recognise the difference between that and the engine noise of a Maserati,” Rutter explained.

“Driving the car using the DualSense controller, you’ll have a different feeling in your hands from the smooth undulating tarmac of a racetrack, compared to the gritty sensation on a gravel track. Pressing a soft accelerator will feel very different than pressing on a stiff brake pedal or gear paddle.”

Gran Turismo creator Kazunori Yamauchi has said that the future of the series will learn towards realistic fluidity in the form of higher framerates instead of overly high resolution images.

“I’m more interested in the advancements we can make in terms of the time resolution,” the creator said on the topic of framerates versus resolution. “In terms of frames per second, rather than staying at 60 fps, I’m more interested in raising it to 120 fps or even 240 fps. I think that’s what’s going to be changing the experience from here on forward.”

While the next-gen racer will somehow support 8K output during its release this Holiday season, we don’t know the game will balance its framerate and resolution.