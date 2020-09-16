Following the reveal of the PlayStation 5 price and release date, Sony had one more thing to reveal during the PlayStation 5 Showcase: God of War Ragnarok.

As a sequel to God of War 2019 – which moved the series from an edgy Greek tragedy to a more subdued Norse family drama – this upcoming sequel will likely see protagonists Kratos and Atreas take on The God of Thunder: Thor.

Titled after the famous apocalyptic Norse myth, the story of Ragnarok will see the falling off the gods and the apparent end of the world. Cool beans.

God of War Ragnarok is currently slated to release exclusively on PlayStation 5 in 2021. Check out the tiny teaser trailer below:

2018’s soft reboot of the series was also confirmed to be coming to the just revealed PlayStation Plus Collection, a library of PS4 games that will be playable for all PlayStation Plus subscribers on the next-gen PS5.