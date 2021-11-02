After releasing the November 2021 security patches to the Galaxy S21, S20, S10, and Galaxy A32 smartphones, Samsung is now making it available for the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus users via a firmware update. The update is currently rolling out to Galaxy S9 users in various Asian and European markets, but we’re expecting it to become available in other parts of the world very soon.

As for what’s new in the firmware update G96xFXXSHFUJ2, besides the November patch, the update could also include device stability improvements and general bug fixes.

Samsung will push the latest security patch to all its supported Galaxy smartphones in the coming days, including entry-level, mid-range, and premium devices. Samsung is currently beta testing the One UI 4.0 update, and it’s expected to be available by the end of December.

Meanwhile, Galaxy S9 and S9+ users in South Korea can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile