After releasing the November 2021 security patches to the Galaxy S21 smartphone, Samsung is now making it available for the Galaxy A32 users via a firmware update. The update is currently rolling out to Galaxy A32 users in Russia and Ukraine, but we’re expecting it to become available in other regions very soon.

As for what’s new in the firmware update A325FXXU2AUJ4, besides the November patch, the update could also include device stability improvements and general bug fixes.

Samsung will push the latest security patch to all its supported Galaxy smartphones in the coming days, including entry-level, mid-range, and premium devices. However, we don’t know which will be the Galaxy handset to get the latest patch.

Meanwhile, Galaxy A32 users in Russia and Ukraine can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

