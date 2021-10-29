After releasing the November 2021 security patches to the Galaxy S21, and Galaxy A32 smartphones, Samsung is now making it available for the Galaxy S20 users via a firmware update. The update is currently rolling out to Galaxy S20 users in Germany, but we’re expecting it to become available in other regions very soon.

As for what’s new in the firmware update G98xxXXSCDUJ5, besides the November patch, the update could also include device stability improvements and general bug fixes.

Samsung will push the latest security patch to all its supported Galaxy smartphones in the coming days, including entry-level, mid-range, and premium devices. Samsung is currently beta testing the One UI 4.0 update, and it’s expected to be available by the end of December. If you’re an S20 user., you’ll get the On UI 4.0 update as and when Samsung makes it available in your region.

Meanwhile, Galaxy S20 users in Germany can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

