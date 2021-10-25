Samsung has started pushing the November 2021 security patch to its premium smartphones, and the first premium one to get it is Galaxy S21. The October 2021 security patch is available via a firmware update and is rolling out for Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra users in Germany, and we expect it to become available in other parts of the world in the coming days.

As for what’s new in the firmware update G99xBXXS3AUJ7, besides the November patch, the update could also include device stability improvements and general bug fixes.

Samsung will push the latest security patch to all its supported Galaxy smartphones in the coming days, including entry-level, mid-range, and premium devices. However, we don’t know which will be the Galaxy handset to get the latest patch.

Meanwhile, Galaxy S21 users in Germany can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile