Samsung Galaxy S21 series is the only flagship that is running the stable One UI 4.0 update, but it looks like its predecessor, the S20, will soon get the taste of the Android 12 based stable OneUI 4.0 update.

Samsung’s beta operations manager in Korea has recently revealed that the company won’t release a new One UI 4.0 beta build because it’s “preparing to open the official version” of Android 12 and One UI 4.0 for the Galaxy S20 series. In other words, S20 will be the next flagship phone that will get the official OneUI 4.0 update after Galaxy S21.

Although not confirmed, it’s likely that Samsung will start rolling the stable One UI 4.0 update to S20 users from January. The Galaxy maker is also testing the latest version of One UI with Note20, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy S10. So, these Galaxy devices will get the update after Galaxy S20.

Meanwhile, January will be a busy month for Samsung as the company will finally announce the much-awaited Galaxy S21 FE besides rolling out the new Android 12 update. The new Galaxy S22 will offer One UI 4.0 out of the box.

Talking about One UI 4.0, it includes massive changes for many of the stock Samsung apps, and we’ve already seen some of the changes in the latest beta build. The update also includes better optimization for Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 and minor Knox updates. Another big change is the adoption of Android 12’s Material You UI.

via SamMobile