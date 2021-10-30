A couple of days ago, we reported Samsung will expand the availability of the One UI 4.0 beta update beyond Galaxy S21. True to its word, Samsung has extended the benefit of the One UI 4 beta program to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, so they are now among the handful of Galaxy handsets to taste the company’s Android 12 skin.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 users in South Korea and India can now join the beta program from the Samsung Members app. Once you get yourself registered in the beta program, you will start receiving the beta updates. It is worth noting that the beta program is available for both carrier-locked and unlocked versions of the foldable devices. However, Thom Browne versions of the devices aren’t part of the program, so hard luck if you’re part of the small population that own one.

For those who don’t know how to register themselves in the beta testing program, you’ll have to visit the Samsung Members app and click on the One UI 4.0 Beta participation banner on the home screen to join the beta program. Now, you can navigate to Settings » Software update and tap on Download and install to get the update.

The new OneUI 4.0 update includes massive changes for many of the stock Samsung apps, and we’ve already seen some of the changes in the latest beta build. The update also includes better optimization for Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 and minor Knox updates. Another big change is the adoption of Android 12’s Material You UI. We’ll learn more about all the new features of the OneUI 4.0 update in the upcoming beta builds.

via SamMobile