Samsung is one of the few Android OEMs that push software updates in a timely manner. Last month, the company opened the One UI 4.0 beta program for Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Z Flip 3. And now, the company appears to have extended the latest One UI beta program to some Galaxy S20 users in the US.

Interestingly, Samsung Members’ community manager has mentioned that the company is yet to open the One UI 4.0 Beta program to S20 in the US. But for some users in the US, the beta program banner is visible in the Samsung Members app. In other words, it appears to be a classic case of a company accidentally opening registrations for some time before pulling it.

It’s also worth noting that only a few unlocked variants of the Galaxy S20 devices saw the Beta program banner in the Samsung Members app. However, we expect the update to become available for both carrier-locked and unlocked variants of Galaxy S20 in the coming days, as was the case with Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

Samsung has also opened the One UI 4.0 beta program for Galaxy Note20 in the UK, and we’re also expecting that the company will extend the benefits to the Note20 users in other parts of the world, including China, Germany, India, South Korea, and the US.

For those who don’t know how to register themselves in the beta testing program, you’ll have to visit the Samsung Members app and click on the One UI 4.0 Beta participation banner on the home screen to join the beta program. Now, you can navigate to Settings » Software update and tap on Download and install to get the update.

The new OneUI 4.0 update includes massive changes for many of the stock Samsung apps, and we’ve already seen some of the changes in the latest beta build. The update also includes better optimization for Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 and minor Knox updates. Another big change is the adoption of Android 12’s Material You UI. We’ll learn more about all the new features of the OneUI 4.0 update in the upcoming beta builds.

