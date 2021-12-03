Samsung announced the One UI 4.0 beta for the Galaxy Note10 series yesterday. And today, the company is opening registration for the One UI 4.0 beta test for Galaxy S10 users. Currently, the beta update is limited to Galaxy S10 users in South Korea, but we’re expecting a wide rollout in the next few days.

Although not confirmed, it’s unlikely that both the Galaxy Note10 and S10 will get the stable One UI 4.0 by the end of December. For the stable update, Galaxy S10 and Note10 users might have to wait until January. The only Samsung Galaxy phone that is currently running the stable One UI 4.0 update is Galaxy S21 series.

The company is currently testing the One UI 4.0 beta update with its foldable phones, Galaxy S20 and Note20. In all likelihood, these handsets will get the stable update before Galaxy Note10, and S10.

For those who don’t know how to register themselves in the beta testing program, you’ll have to visit the Samsung Members app and click on the One UI 4.0 Beta participation banner on the home screen to join the beta program. Now, you can navigate to Settings » Software update and tap on Download and install to get the update.

The new OneUI 4.0 update includes massive changes for many of the stock Samsung apps, and we’ve already seen some of the changes in the latest beta build. The update also includes better optimization for Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 and minor Knox updates. Another big change is the adoption of Android 12’s Material You UI.

via SamMobile