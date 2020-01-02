After months of beta testing, Samsung has started to roll out the Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 update to its premium flagship devices in a phased manner. The Korean manufacturers recently rolled out the latest version of Android to Galaxy Note 9 users in India and Germany. In the US, the Android 10 update is also available on Verizon and AT&T, and T-Mobile-branded Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus.

The latest Samsung phone that received the Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 update is Sprint-branded Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus, and Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition(via Androidpolice). In the USA, the Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 update is also available for unlocked Note 10 and Note 10 Plus.

The Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 update brings plenty of new features and improvements to the overall stability of the device. Additionally, the update introduces a system-wide dark mode along with Smart Lock Screen, Digital Wellbeing, a new Focus mode, a new gesture navigation system, December 2019 security patches, and several bug fixes.

To download and install the Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 update, you can head over to device Settings > System update> Download.