Samsung has started rolling out the Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 update to the Galaxy Note 9 smartphone users in India, according to multiple user reports on XDA. However, the update is not available to every Galaxy Note 9 user in the country — the OneUI 2.0 update is currently limited to users who registered in the OneUI 2.0 beta program. This also means that users running the stable Android 9 Pie update on their Note 9 smartphones are yet to receive the latest Android update.

The update, version N960FXXU4DSLB, weighs only 100MB for those who are testing the OneUI 2.0 beta update. The update also brings December 2019 security patches along with various bug fixes. If you’re a beta member, you can head over to device Settings > System update> Download to install the update.

The Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 update brings plenty of new features and improvements to the overall stability of the device. Additionally, the update will also bring a system-wide dark mode along with Smart Lock Screen, Digital Wellbeing, a new Focus mode, a new gesture navigation system.

Now that the Android 10 update is now available to those registered in the beta program in India, Samsung is likely to make the update available to those running Android 9 Pie on their Note 9 within a few weeks.