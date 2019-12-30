T Mobile Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus smartphones in the USA are now getting the latest Android update, Android 10. According to a user on Reddit(via AP), the Android 10 update for the T Mobile Note 10 and Note 10 Plus weighs just over 2.2GB.

The Android 10 update is already available on Verizon and AT&T branded Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus in the USA. The update size is over 2.2GB on Verizon and AT&T branded Note 10 smartphones, which is similar to the update size of Android 10 on the T Mobile Note 10 smartphones.

Apart from the USA, the Android 10 update is also available for Galaxy Note 10 and S10 users in Germany, India, the UK, Poland, Spain.

The Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 update brings plenty of new features and improvements to the overall stability of the device. Additionally, the update will also bring a system-wide dark mode along with Smart Lock Screen, Digital Wellbeing, a new Focus mode, a new gesture navigation system and the latest Android security patch of December.

Samsung was supposed to start the Android 10 rollout in India and China from the month of January next year and the Galaxy Note10 series will be among the first Galaxy handsets to receive the update. Nevertheless, it now appears that the Korean manufacturer has decided to ship it one month prior to the original release date and that is good news for all Galaxy Note10 users.