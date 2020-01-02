Samsung started rolling out the Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 update to the Galaxy Note 9 smartphone users that registered in the OneUI 2.0 beta program on New Year’s Eve. And now, the update is also available to those who are running Android 9 Pie on their Note 9 smartphone. To install the update, head over to device Settings > System update> Download.

The update, version N960FXXU4DSLB, weighs just over 2.2GB and is currently limited to users in Germany, but it should soon be available for users in other countries. It brings plenty of new features and improvements to the overall stability of the device. Additionally, the update will also bring a system-wide dark mode along with Smart Lock Screen, Digital Wellbeing, a new Focus mode, a new gesture navigation system, December 2019 security patches, and various bug fixes.

In related news, Samsung pushed the Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 update to unlocked versions of the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus a couple of days back. The update is also available on Verizon and AT&T, and T-Mobile-branded Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus in the USA.

Apart from the USA, the Android 10 update is also available for Galaxy Note 10 and S10 users in Germany, India, the UK, Poland, Spain.