After months of beta testing, Samsung has started to roll out the Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 update to its premium flagship devices in a phased manner. The Korean manufacturers recently rolled out the latest version of Android to Galaxy Note 9 users in India. In the US, the Android 10 update is also available on Verizon and AT&T, and T-Mobile-branded Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus. The latest Galaxy to receive the Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 update is unlocked versions of the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus.

Apart from the USA, the Android 10 update is also available for Galaxy Note 10 and S10 users in Germany, India, the UK, Poland, Spain.

The Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 update brings plenty of new features and improvements to the overall stability of the device. Additionally, the update will also bring a system-wide dark mode along with Smart Lock Screen, Digital Wellbeing, a new Focus mode, a new gesture navigation system.

The update, version N970U1UEU2BSLC, brings December 2019 security patches along with various bug fixes. To download and install the Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 update on your unlocked Note 10 and Note 10 Plus, you can head over to device Settings > System update> Download.

via GSMArena