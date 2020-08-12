Forza Horizon 3 will no longer be available to buy next month

Microsoft will be removing Forza Horizon 3 from sale after just four years of release.

Forza Horizon 3 and all of its downloadable content will be pulled from all digital storefronts – both Xbox One and PC — on September 27th, 2020.

Those who already own the game and it’s DLC will still be able to redownload their purchased content whenever they like, but unowned content will no longer be able to be bought.

Forza Horizon 3 is headed towards "End of Life" status, and we're celebrating the Australian festival with a sale on the Standard and Ultimate Editions! Visit https://t.co/2IZtzgkotM for all the details! pic.twitter.com/fM7HugVtCh — Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) August 11, 2020

On the run up to the game’s removal, Microsoft has heavily discounted the game for those who wish to pick the title up. Forza Horizon 3 Ultimate Edition is currently available to purchase for just $21 with the game’s additional expansion pass available for an additional $10.50.

The Horizon 3 expansion pass is definitely worth picking up. As far as racing game DLC goes, this pass includes some of the best: Blizzard Mountain and Hot Wheels.

Forza Horizon 3 isn’t the first game in the series to become unavailable to purchase. The cross-generation Forza Horizon 2 was previously removed from purchase as the game’s vehicle and music licenses started to expire.

Horizon developers Playground Games are currently working on the upcoming Fable game for the next-gen Xbox Series X with another Horizon game presumed to be in the works.

The next installment in the mainline simulation Forza series is also in the works for Xbox Series X. Titled Forza Motorsport – presumably to make the title an evolving platform like Halo Infinite – it looks damn sexy.