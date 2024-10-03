Offline Backup on Spotify may make Premium really worth your bucks

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Are you a Spotify Premium user? If so, we have some good news, as the Offline Backup feature on the streaming platform is now rolling out on mobile—both iOS and Android—after months of testing.

The Offline Backup on Spotify allows music playback without downloading the songs before or using internet data. It gives you this (sort of) personalized playlist based on your recent streaming or queueing songs that are already cached on your device.

Then, you can also filter them by artist, mood, or genre as you go. It’s even coming to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay platforms. Spotify says, “Offline Backup takes your queued and recently streamed tracks and creates one easy-to-access playlist that is unique to you.”

This feature may finally make the bucks you spend on Spotify Premium worthy (and may end the Spotify vs Apple Music chicken fight).

Downloading songs can really take up a lot of space on your phone. If you’re more of a “saved song” than a “playlist” kind of person with an account that goes back years or over a decade, it’s common to see an app as simple as Spotify taking lots of GBs on your phone.

Spotify Premium cost varies depending on region but in the US, it goes as low as $5.99/monthly for students or $11.99 for individuals. If you’re a duo or a family, it’s even cheaper for each: $16.99 monthly for a duo and $19.99 for a family.