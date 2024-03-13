Spotify rolls out full music videos for Premium users

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

After putting all its resources into building one of the best music apps for years, Spotify is now entering the music video space. The music streaming giant has just announced the launch of Music Videos support for its Premium users, though there are some limitations on the availability.

Who and how to watch full Music Videos on Spotify?

Support for Music Videos in Spotify is now being rolled out as beta for select Premium subscribers in select countries, including the U.K., Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Brazil, Colombia, Philippines, Indonesia, and Kenya.

If you’re a Premium user in any of the above countries, you can watch music videos by selecting the “Switch to Video” toggle in the Spotify app. The feature is supported in all major platforms, including iOS, Android, desktop, or TV devices. However, it’s worth pointing out that the toggle will be available on tracks that support Music Videos. You can try downloading those music videos by using the best Spotify downloaders.

What Music Videos are available on Spotify?

Music Videos support is available as a beta feature for Spotify users in supported regions. This is why only a limited catalog of music videos from global artists like Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, and Ice Spice, or local favorites like Aluna and Asake are available.

How Music Videos are different from Spotify Canvas?

Spotify Canvas allows artists to add short looping videos or animations to their songs on the platform to make the streaming experience more immersive. But those are only a few seconds long, so you’ll keep seeing the same shorts over and over again until the songs stop playing.

What Spotify just announced is support for full-fledged music videos, just like how you watch full videos on YouTube. However, background listening isn’t supported when you’re watching videos on Spotify.

Unlike Spotify Canvas, which shows shorts in vertical format, you’ll be able to watch music videos in full screen by turning your mobile device to watch in landscape mode.

Will Spotify Music Videos be available in other countries?

Spotify has also announced that it’ll listen to feedback from users in supported regions and expand the catalog. Additionally, the streaming company will bring the feature to other parts of the world in the future. What remains unclear is when the expansion will happen.