Spotify puts AI to use for creating playlists that you'll love

AI is currently the hottest catchphrase, and every major tech company, including Spotify, is doing something around it. The music streaming giant had put AI to use multiple times in the past, with one of the major announcements being in the form of the AI DJ feature last year. And it’s once again leveraging AI to help users create music playlists with minimal effort.

Spotify has announced AI Playlist feature for Premium users to enable them to create music playlists using simple prompts. Need to feel relaxed? You simply type “a playlist that makes me feel relaxed”, and it’ll create one, containing some tracks that match the vibe. If you don’t like what it has on offer, you can have those suggested tracks deleted.

How to use Spotify’s AI Playlist feature and who can use it

While being able to create playlists using AI sounds fun, it’s currently available in beta in select countries, including the UK and Australia. So, if you’re based in any of those countries with a Spotify Premium subscription on your Android or iOS devices, you can try it right now, and here is how:

Open the Spotify app, and go to Your Library. Tap the + button at the top-right corner of the app. Tap the AI Playlist option and type what kind of playlist you want it to create or pick one from what Spotify suggests. Tap Create after it’s done generating the playlist with the tracks that match your idea.

Spotify will let you preview all your tracks before you tap the Create option and if there is something you want to modify, you’ll be able to do that, too. For example, you can refine the playlist with more pop or upbeat songs. However, Spotify has a word of caution for users: it says that it has “measures in place” for offensive prompts and asks users to use prompts responsibly, though it hasn’t explicitly mentioned what kind of measures will be taken. There is no word on whether or if the AI Playlist option will be available outside the UK and Australia in the coming days, either.