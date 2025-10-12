Fix Second Monitor Not Detected On Windows 11/10 (Easy Guide)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Having trouble getting your second monitor to display on your Windows 11 or 10 system? It’s a common issue that can stem from various causes, ranging from simple connection problems to driver incompatibilities. Fortunately, troubleshooting this problem is usually straightforward.

This guide provides a step-by-step approach to diagnosing and resolving the “second monitor not detected” error on Windows 11 and 10. We’ll cover everything from basic checks to more advanced solutions, ensuring you can get your dual-monitor setup working smoothly.

Why Is My Second Monitor Not Being Detected?

Let’s dive into the troubleshooting steps to get your second monitor up and running.

Check the Physical Connections

This is the first and simplest step. Make sure all cables are securely connected.

Power off your computer and both monitors. Disconnect and reconnect the video cables (HDMI, DisplayPort, DVI, or VGA) at both ends—the computer and the monitor. Ensure the power cables are firmly plugged into both monitors and the power outlet. Power on your computer and both monitors.

Verify Monitor Input Source

Sometimes, the monitor is on the wrong input source.

Press the “Input” or “Source” button on your monitor. Cycle through the available input options (HDMI1, HDMI2, DisplayPort, DVI, etc.) until you find the correct one that corresponds to the cable connected to your computer.

Use Windows Display Settings

Windows has built-in tools to detect and configure multiple displays.

Right-click on an empty area of your desktop and select “Display settings.” Scroll down to the “Multiple displays” section. If your second monitor is not detected, click the “Detect” button. If the monitor is detected but not displaying correctly, choose an option from the dropdown menu, such as “Extend these displays” or “Duplicate these displays,” depending on your preference.

Outdated or corrupt graphics drivers can cause display issues.

Press Win + X and select “Device Manager.” Expand the “Display adapters” section. Right-click on your graphics card (e.g., NVIDIA GeForce, AMD Radeon, Intel UHD Graphics) and select “Update driver.” Choose “Search automatically for drivers” and follow the on-screen instructions. If updating doesn’t work, right-click on the graphics card again and select “Uninstall device.” Restart your computer. Windows will automatically reinstall the driver. If not, download the latest driver from the manufacturer’s website (NVIDIA, AMD, or Intel).

Sometimes, a Windows update can resolve compatibility issues.

Press Win + I to open the Settings app. Click on “Windows Update.” Click “Check for updates” and install any available updates. Restart your computer after the updates are installed.

Roll Back Graphics Drivers

If the problem started after a driver update, rolling back to a previous version might help.

Press Win + X and select “Device Manager.” Expand the “Display adapters” section. Right-click on your graphics card and select “Properties.” Go to the “Driver” tab. If the “Roll Back Driver” button is available (not grayed out), click it and follow the on-screen instructions. Restart your computer.

Troubleshoot with the Hardware and Devices Troubleshooter

Windows has a built-in troubleshooter that can automatically detect and fix hardware problems.

Press Win + R to open the Run dialog box. Type msdt.exe -id DeviceDiagnostic and press Enter. Follow the on-screen instructions to run the troubleshooter.

Check the Display Cable and Adapter

Faulty cables or adapters can prevent the second monitor from being detected.

Try using a different cable to connect the second monitor. If you’re using an adapter (e.g., HDMI to VGA), try a different adapter or connect the monitor directly if possible.

BIOS/UEFI Settings

In rare cases, the BIOS/UEFI settings might be interfering with the second monitor.

Restart your computer and enter the BIOS/UEFI setup (usually by pressing Del, F2, F12, or Esc during startup). Look for settings related to multiple displays or graphics cards. Ensure that the primary display adapter is correctly configured and that there are no conflicts with the second monitor. Save the changes and exit the BIOS/UEFI setup.

Tips

Always use certified or high-quality cables.

Ensure your graphics card supports multiple monitors.

Consult your monitor’s manual for specific troubleshooting steps.

If you’re using a docking station, ensure it’s properly connected and configured.

Resolving Display Issues

By following these steps, you should be able to identify and resolve the issue preventing your second monitor from being detected in Windows 11/10.

FAQ

Why is my computer not detecting my second monitor? This can be due to loose connections, incorrect input settings, outdated drivers, or Windows configuration issues.

How do I force Windows to detect my second monitor? Go to Display Settings and click the “Detect” button under the “Multiple displays” section.

What if updating my graphics drivers doesn’t work? Try rolling back to a previous driver version or uninstalling and reinstalling the drivers.

Can a faulty cable cause my second monitor to not be detected? Yes, a damaged or low-quality cable can prevent the signal from reaching the monitor.

Is there a Windows troubleshooter for display issues? Yes, you can run the Hardware and Devices troubleshooter to automatically detect and fix problems.

Related reading