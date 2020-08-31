The Microsoft Surface Duo is being released on the 10th September and you may want to pick up a few accessories with your $1399 folding tablet.

ALumia has managed to uncover what appears to be the first 3rd party accessory certified by Microsoft.

The Moshi QuickDuo Car Charger for Surface Duo appears to be a USB charger with both USB-A and USB-C ports, similar to Moshi’s QuikDuo Car Charger with USB-C PD and Quick Charge. That device supports quick charge, can deliver up to 36W and costs £29.99.

Of course, we do not know what level of fast charging the Surface Duo supports but with only a small 3577 mAh battery it will hopefully be relatively fast.

The full specs of the Surface Duo include:

Screen Dual-pane 5.6 inches, total resolution 2700 x 1800 px Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 RAM 6 GB Storage 128 GB or 256 GB Network 4G LTE, WCDMA (UMTS), GSM Operating System Android 10 Size/Weight 145.2 mm (H) x 93.3 mm (W) x 9.9 mm (closed), 250g Battery 3577mAh Camera 11MP, f/2.0 Price $1399 for 128 GB, $1499 for 256GB

