You can always make video calls using your phone, tablet, or laptop, but experiencing it on Portal brings you to another level of convenience. And if you’re looking for a more significant reason why you should get one today, we’ll tell you why: it is 56% off on Best Buy now!

The Portal is a simple video-calling device. Yet, it possesses all the features you need to enjoy video calls even more. With a Portal, you can make smart video calls to anyone via Messenger, Whatsapp, Zoom, and more. It can stand and serve as a standalone 10-inch touchscreen monitor, so there is no need to hold a phone or use some part of your laptop screen when you’re working and have to make a call. That said, you get a dedicated portable calling screen and screen sharing tool, which is an excellent addition to the tables of busy professionals.

It also comes with some helpful features that make you more comfortable on video calls. The smart 13 MP camera pans and zooms to ensure you are in frame at all times during calls, allowing you to move and talk naturally. Moreover, its smart sound feature uses a 4-mic array with 360° pickup. They minimize the background noise and enhance your voice, resulting in clear input and output audio. As a plus, an expanding AR library lets you blur backgrounds or even add effects and masks to liven up calls. And for kids, you can use StoryTime (which includes AR, animation, and music) to make bedtime stories more exciting and fun.

On the other hand, the Portal can serve as your digital picture frame after you use it. It can display your favorite photos from Instagram or Facebook and the ones you uploaded from your phone via the Portal app.

Allowing the Portal to be more versatile is the built-in Amazon Alexa. That being said, you can control your smart home and connected devices using it. Listen to your favorite music, watch the news, get the weather, set a timer, and more without buying a separate voice assistant gadget! Furthermore, Portal sports its own browser that can turn it into an instant tablet. And for music, it will let you enjoy music with Pandora, Spotify, iHeartRadio, or content via Facebook Watch and more!

Meanwhile, Portal also guarantees your privacy by integrating privacy settings, allowing you to easily disable the camera and microphone or block the lens with the camera cover. All Messenger and WhatsApp calls are also encrypted for added security.