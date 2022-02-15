For gamers looking for an inexpensive computer monitor, LG 27GL83A-B Ultragear is an excellent option to consider. Besides the $100 discount you can get today, it is fashioned with impressive specs to make gaming moments more exciting and visually appealing.

Anyone who needs a gaming monitor upgrade won’t be disappointed with this choice. It promises 1440p resolution, dedicated game modes, RTS preset, and more. And with its 27-inch QHD (2560 X 1440) IPS display with sRGB 99%, LG 27GL83A-B Ultragear can give sufficient viewing space and vivid details for your games every frame. Moreover, you’ll love its HDR 10 that enables realistic visual immersion.

Another point making it the best of both worlds is the rich 144 Hz refresh rate, which allows incredibly smoother gameplay and an almost surreal visual fluidity. LG even claims it is the world’s first Nano IPS gaming monitor with a 1ms response time. Furthermore, the monitor has an Adaptive-Sync (FreeSync) technology and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility features. These eliminate screen tearing and minimize stutter, giving you a smoother, faster gaming experience.

Its build will also make any game aficionado fall in love. The first thing that proves it is the 3-side virtually borderless design that maximizes the screen space of the monitor. Further, it has a tilt, height, and pivot adjustable stand. And with its ability to flip vertically, it can be useful for other purposes.

As a plus, the black body of the LG 27GL83A-B Ultragear doesn’t fail to impress in terms of aesthetics. With red highlights and a futuristic design, it can be an absolute beauty from any angle. It also comes with all the essential ports you need, such as a display jack and two monitor jacks. On the other hand, it only measures 24.2 x 14.4 x 2.2 inches without the stand, making it an ideal monitor for small gaming tables