Best Buy is offering tons of deals for tech-savvy folks today, and one of its main highlights is the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go. With its incredible specs at a reasonable price (and a total of $150 discount), it’s definitely a worthy deal to consider.

It is the lightest Surface Laptop of Microsoft (at least 2.45 pounds), offering sleek style, performance, and remarkable battery life of up to 13 hours. It sports a 12.4” PixelsenseTM touchscreen with a signature 3:2 ratio, allowing a great viewing experience and easy controls. However, despite its size, it has a full-size keyboard with a large, precision trackpad.

The internal specifications are also something to adore about Surface Laptop Go. It comes with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor, delivering four-way processing performance and extra dynamic power. There’s also a 128 GB that can result in faster start-up times and data access. And for faster and smoother performance that can please gamers, Microsoft gave the Surface Laptop Go an 8 GB system memory for advanced multitasking. With such capacity, this high-bandwidth RAM can handle games and photo- and video-editing applications smoothly. As a plus, the Intel UHD Graphics will make the image quality in your gaming and video editing moments consistently satisfying.

The laptop will come with a Windows 10 Home in S mode, but the package also offers a free Windows 11 upgrade (or may be preloaded with Windows 11). Moreover, its Best Buy deal offers a free Trend Micro Internet Security three-month subscription, which has a $14.99 value. It can cover up to three devices (any combination of PCs, Windows tablets, mobile phones, Macs, Android, and iOS), giving complete defense against viruses, malware, phishing attacks, and other online threats.

To know more about this deal, visit Best Buy’s deals page for this item, where you can also see some of the best tech discounts being offered by the store today.