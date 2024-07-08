Ever tried Meta AI on WhatsApp? It will soon let you edit your images with word prompts

Meta AI is yet to be available in Europe

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Meta AI on WhatsApp arrived some time ago. The Facebook parent company, which bought the popular messaging app back in 2014, said at that time that the integration of AI would bring advanced features—including one that lets you generate images in real-time through chat commands. Like Microsoft’s Image Creator from Designer.

And now, according to a spot by WhatsApp-centric publication WABetaInfo, a recently launched beta build of WhatsApp brings a feature to allow Meta AI to reply to and edit photos. Basically, you can send the image to the AI chatbot and then question anything about it or ask the chatbot to edit the image

Meta AI was rolled out on WhatsApp back in April this year. At its launch, Meta AI, which poses as quite an interesting competitor to Copilot and ChatGPT, was powered by the latest Llama 3 model.

“With Meta AI at your fingertips, you can research topics, explore interests, get how-to advice, and learn new hobbies. Leading search providers have been integrated so you can get up-to-date information from the web,” Meta writes in its description of the AI feature.

Besides the US, Meta AI is currently available for folks in Australia, Canada, Ghana, Jamaica, Malawi, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Singapore, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. You can also access Meta AI via its website.

It comes for free, but should you want a paid, premium version, Meta AI also comes with such a plan.

As for Instagram, Meta has been adding a few AI features in recent weeks/months. Not too long ago, the popular image and video-sharing platform got an AI-powered search bar, which practically lets you summon and chat with Meta AI directly from the search bar, similar to the functionality on WhatsApp.