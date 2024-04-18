Meta AI now has a dedicated website for chats: meta.ai, expands to 12 other countries

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) announced today the expansion of its AI assistant, Meta AI, to over a dozen new countries outside the US. This update makes Meta AI available in English in countries like Australia, Canada, South Africa, and Singapore.

Here is the full list of the countries where Meta AI is being released:

Australia

Canada

Ghana

Jamaica

Malawi

New Zealand

Nigeria

Pakistan

Singapore

South Africa

Uganda

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Meta AI has been improved with the Meta Llama 3, resulting in faster speed, increased intelligence, and enhanced functionality, making it perfect for various tasks.

Information retrieval: Ask Meta AI to recommend restaurants, find concert listings, explain scientific concepts, or search for information across the web.

Ask Meta AI to recommend restaurants, find concert listings, explain scientific concepts, or search for information across the web. Planning and assistance: Plan getaways, study for exams, or get help with crafting professional emails.

Plan getaways, study for exams, or get help with crafting professional emails. Creative inspiration: Utilize the “Imagine” feature (currently in beta) to generate images based on text descriptions. This can be helpful for brainstorming ideas for artwork, decorations, or outfits.

What makes Llama 3 special?

Llama 3 is smarter and safer than previous versions, with improved reasoning skills and a better ability to follow instructions. Meta is also prioritizing the responsible use of AI by releasing new trust and safety tools, including Llama Guard 2, Code Shield, and CyberSec Eval 2.

Previously limited to mobile apps (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger), Meta AI now has a website (meta.ai) where users can interact with the assistant and save conversation history. Additionally, Meta AI is already available on Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses in the US, with future integration planned for the Meta Quest VR headset.