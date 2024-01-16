Microsoft weirdly rebrands Bing Image Creator into Image Creator from Designer

As if rebranding Bing Chat to Copilot isn't confusing enough.

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Microsoft has rolled out yet another not-so-surprising rebranding. The DALL-E 3-powered Bing Image Creator is now called Image Creator from Designer. What?

The Redmond-based tech giant announced plenty of interesting things overnight. There’s a new subscription plan called “Copilot Pro,” priced the same as ChatGPT Plus at $20 a month, and Copilot for Microsoft 365 has now removed its 300-seat minimum requirement.

Besides the name rebranding, there isn’t much change from Bing Image Creator, except that it now gives 100 boosts daily instead of the initial 25.

Here’s what Microsoft had to say about Bing Image Creator:

“Enhanced AI image creation with Image Creator from Designer (formerly Bing Image Creator) – ensuring it’s faster with 100 boosts per day while bringing you more detailed image quality as well as landscape image format,” Microsoft says in the official announcement.

Microsoft seems to have a thing for rebranding its products, to the extent that it can be confusing for customers: Bing AI Chat was rebranded to “Copilot” with a new logo sometime in November last year; Office 365 went to become Microsoft 365 years ago; the list goes on.

You can read more about the overnight announcement here.