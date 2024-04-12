Meta is rolling out Meta AI to WhatsApp users around the world

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Meta’s AI-powered chatbot, Meta AI, has begun its rollout to select users in India. This news comes after a limited beta test launched in the US in November 2023.

The arrival of Meta AI in India shows Meta’s expansion of this technology beyond its initial market and how dedicated they are as India is one of the biggest markets of WhatsApp, hence granting a vast Indian audience the opportunity to interact with an AI assistant directly on WhatsApp.

This also might be the first time many elders will get to converse with AI, at least in my family, as most of them are not very aware of ChatGPTs and Copilots. To be honest, I am excited to see how they and others react to it.

For select Indian WhatsApp users, Meta AI’s arrival will be marked by a new icon appearing in the top right corner of their main chat list. This icon is designed with a brightly colored ring.

Meta AI is powered by Meta’s LLM, known as Llama. This technology allows users to have conversation capabilities regarding many different topics.

During the initial announcement of Meta AI, Meta also hinted at collaboration with Microsoft’s Bing Chat. This means that Meta AI might integrate real-time web results, which can improve its ability to answer users’ questions.

It’s important to note that Meta AI is currently only available for select WhatsApp users in India, like I haven;t got it but some of my team mates did. The limited rollout means that Meta is likely gathering user data and feedback.

Meta’s expansion of Meta AI beyond the US beta shows its commitment to integrating AI assistants into its messaging platform. This could change the way users interact with WhatsApp, offering them a way to find information, complete tasks, or have a conversation with an AI companion.