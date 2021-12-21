EU approves Microsoft’s Nuance acquisition

In April, Microsoft announced that it will acquire Nuance Communications for about $19.7 billion. This deal got approval from various government agencies including the U.S SEC. Today, the European Commission has approved the deal unconditionally since the transaction would raise no competition concerns.

During its investigation, the Commission examined the following:

The horizontal overlaps between the activities of Nuance and Microsoft in the markets for transcription software . The Commission found that Microsoft and Nuance offer very different products. While Nuance offers mostly out-of-the-box solutions to end-users, Microsoft provides application programming interfaces (‘APIs’) as part of its Azure Cognitive Services that developers can use to integrate speech recognition technology into their programmes. Furthermore, the Commission considers that the combined entity will continue to face strong competition from other players.

UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) recently announced that it is investigating the anticipated acquisition by Microsoft Corporation of Nuance Communications, Inc. CMA is expected to close its investigation in January. Going by this timeline, we can expect Microsoft to complete this acquisition by Feb 2022.

Source: EU