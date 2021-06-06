In April Microsoft started the process of acquiring Nuance Communications for about $19.7 billion and today Reuters reports that the SEC has not raised any objections to the deal proceeding. The approval “satisfies one of the conditions to the closing of the merger,” noted Nuance in a regulatory filing.

The approval does not mean the deal has closed yet, as there are other agencies involved, and Microsoft has previously said they expect the deal to undergoing regulatory reviews in other jurisdictions and was only intending to close at the end of 2021.

The Nuance deal is expected to bolster Microsoft’s presence in healthcare, with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella saying:

“Nuance provides the AI layer at the healthcare point of delivery and is a pioneer in the real-world application of enterprise AI. AI is technology’s most important priority, and healthcare is its most urgent application. Together, with our partner ecosystem, we will put advanced AI solutions into the hands of professionals everywhere to drive better decision-making and create more meaningful connections, as we accelerate growth of Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare and Nuance.”

When the deal closes Mark Benjamin will remain CEO of Nuance and he will be reporting to Scott Guthrie, executive vice president of Cloud & AI at Microsoft.

Here’s why Microsoft is acquiring Nuance: