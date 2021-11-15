After launching to early access players last Friday, Battlefield 2042 has been beset by problems, but EA at least knows what’s wrong and is working to fix it.

In a list of known issues, EA and DICE have detailed exactly what they know is wrong with Battlefield 2042, and it’s quite a long list of graphical, gameplay, and server issues that are currently plaguing the game.

On top of the usual glitches you might expect, such as not being able to revive players in specific spots, progression issues, and lighting fuckery, EA has worryingly had to remove a Specialists‘ equipment as it was “presently behaving outside our intended designs,” by being wildly overpowered.

While some issues within the extensive list are marked to be fixed in future updates, EA has not yet confirmed exactly when these updates will be coming. We can hopefully expect there to be a mighty day one or zero patch, but beyond that, there’s no telling when the list of issues will be fixed.

Despite all the problems Battlefield 2042 is currently facing, it’s still a deeply enjoyable time, and it should be even more of one once the bugs get ironed out for the games full release later this week.

Battlefield 2042 is currently planned to launch officially on the 19th of November 2021 for players across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. If you want to play early, you can still purchase the Gold or Ultimate editions of the game to jump right into the action now.