EA has announced that Battlefield 2042 will be getting a 10-hour trial for EA Play and Xbox Game Pass members.

Starting on the 12th of November 2021, Battlefield 2042’s 10-hour trial is everything that you’d expect from its name, as it allows you to get an early taste of the game for 10 hours prior to the game’s launch on the 19th of November.

This trial will be available to all EA Play and Xbox Game Pass members on PC, with console players needing the slightly more expensive Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Since Battlefield 2042’s open beta build was a few months old when we got to play it, this early access period will be the first time we can get our hands on the properly finished version of the game prior to its launch in the following week.

Alongside the announcement of this trial, EA also unveiled a new Battlefield 2042 gameplay trailer that showcases Battlefield Portal. In the trailer, we were given another snappy look at some of the myriad scenarios that you can create by mashing together maps, soldiers, vehicles, and weapons from across Battlefield’s history.

Battlefield 2042 is set to launch on the 19th of November for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. If you want to play it one week early you’ll need to purchase at least the Gold Edition of the game or be an EA Play Pro member.