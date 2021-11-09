Ahead of Battlefield 2042’s early access launch, Reddit user Aaronfrogger appears to have managed to get even earlier access, giving us all a sneak peek at what’s in store.

According to Aaronfrogger, they managed to pre-load the Xbox version of the game before somehow unlocking it, giving them full access to the game ahead of its launch. With this early access, Aaronfrogger has been revealing what they can via Reddit, but fans aren’t all too happy about what they’ve been shown.

Most disappointingly for fans of the franchise was the reveal of Battlefield 2042s’ weapon list, which appears, for now, to be limited to just 22 weapons. This rather meagre collection is made up of three secondaries, four SMGs, four assault rifles, two LMGs, three marksman rifles, three sniper rifles, and three utility guns.

Thankfully Battlefield 2042 does at least have an impressive suite of attachments for each gun, which can even be modified in-game, but we’ll have to wait and see if this makes up for the lack of guns available at launch.

Alongside revealing the weapon list, Aaronfrogger also gave us a glimpse at a few of the maps on offer, as well as a look at Battlefield 2042’s Portal mode, however, since they just showed off still images there’s not too much to see.

While the weapon list may look rather bleak at the moment, it’s important to note that DICE could introduce weapons in the future of the game, so weapon choices may not always be so limited.

Battlefield 2042 is due to launch on the 19th of November for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. If you want to play it one week early you’ll need to purchase at least the Gold Edition of the game or be an EA Play Pro member.