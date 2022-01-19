Techland has announced that Dying Light 2 has been delayed once again, but mercifully just on the Nintendo Switch this time.

Unfortunately for Nintendo Switch players, the delay to the cloud version of the game isn’t even slight, as it’s a whopping six months, pushing the release date of Dying Light 2 back until August 4th 2022.

In a press release, Techland vaguely gestured at both a reason for the delay as well as an apology, writing that “In order to provide fans with the gaming experience at the level they deserve and that Techland wants to provide, Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Cloud Version)’s release date on Nintendo Switch will be moved.”

“Techland is asking Nintendo fans around the world for their patience. Upon the game’s release, players will be able to experience Dying Light 2 Stay Human with flexible handheld gameplay at its best with Nintendo Switch, powered by Cloud Technology.”

Thankfully for fans of Dying Light 2 on other platforms, only the Nintendo Switch version of the game is affected by this delay. As a result, the game will still release as planned on February 4th 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC players.

Recently Techland has been getting progressively more hyped for the release of Dying Light 2 now that it’s almost upon us. In recent weeks Techland has been touting the game’s 500 hours of playtime, which is really more like 20 hours, as well that the game will receive at least five years of updates post-launch.