Dying Light 2 is now officially the latest game to be hit with a delay, as the parkour zombie action game will no longer see its original Spring 2020 release window.

“We were initially aiming for a Spring 2020 release with Dying Light 2, but unfortunately we need more development time to fulfill our vision,” CEO Pawel Marchewka wrote in a statement on Twitter.

“We will have more details to share in the coming months, and will get back to you as soon as we have more information. We apologise for this unwelcome news.”

According to Marchewka, Techland’s priority is to “deliver an experience that lives up to our own high standards and to the expectations of you, our fans.”

Hey Survivors!

Marchewka signed off the statement with “Please stay tuned, and thank you to our fans around the world for your continued support, patience, and understanding.”

There’s no new release date or time frame available for Dying Light 2’s eventual launch, but we can just hope that this extra time will allow the devs to work on the game in a healthy environment without fear of crunch.

We’re only 20 days into 2020 and Dying Light 2 now joins the ranks of Iron Man VR, Cyberpunk 2077, Marvel’s Avengers, and the Final Fantasy 7 remake as games that have all been hit with delays. Sadly, despite Cyberpunk 2077 being delayed by five months, the devs behind the game will still be forced into crunch in order to get the title finished on time.

Dying Light 2 is an upcoming survival horror RPG developed by Techland and published by Square Enix. The game is set to be cross-gen, with confirmed releases on Windows PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and with Techland also planning on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X releases.