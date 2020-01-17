Despite receiving a five-month delay, Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red will be crunching to finish the hotly-anticipated futuristic RPG.

After the announcement of Cyberpunk’s shifting release date, CD Projekt released a conference call transcript detailing the new plans for the game’s developmement.

CD Projekt co-CEO Adam Kicisk revealed that, while the developers will be working extra hours to finish the title, the company will “try to limit crunch as much as possible”.

“But [the project] is the final stage,” Kicisk continued. “We try to be reasonable in this regard, but yes. Unfortunately [there will be crunch].”

As for why Cyberpunk 2077 is getting delayed, CD Projekt has said that the game needs a few more months for general bug fixes and polishing. Thankfully, the conference call goes into a bit more detail on the matter.

“There’s technical bugfixing and polishing, but as we’ve said – we have the game,” Kici?sk explained. “It’s playable; the whole game. It’s been like that for a couple of months. But it’s fairly complex – there are just some glitches, but we’re not talking about some fundamental mechanisms, but with the level of complexity, polishing is just a complex task.

Of course, it was a tough decision [to delay], but we and our team – which was informed minutes ago – think that this was a good decision and that having an extra five months will enable us to deliver a perfect game.”