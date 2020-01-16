An unexpected Cyberpunk 2077 delay has just been announced, pushing the futuristic RPG into a September release window.

Originally set to release on April 16th, 2020, fans will have to wait an additional five months to explore the impressive-looking Night City.

Taking to Twitter, developer CD Projekt RED explained the situation behind the Cyberpunk 2077 delay.

“We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but there’s still work to be done,” the developer announced. “Night City is massive – full of stories, content and places to visit, but due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing and polishing. We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for this generation and postponing launch will give us precious months to make the game perfect.”

We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s release date we’d like to share with you today. pic.twitter.com/aWdtR0grYV — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) January 16, 2020

When we saw Cyberpunk in person, we were worried for the game. While technologically impressive and full of interesting world building, the game appeared to have very lackluster combat with underwhelming AI.

“In this shopping mall demo, Cyberpunk was laid at its most bare,” we wrote back in October. “Enemies that teleported towards you would continually run into pillars, others would simply stand on a balcony only shooting sometimes. With Cyberpunk’s guns able to stop enemies straight in their tracks — having them recoil at gunfire but continue moving towards you would have been a much better option – enemies felt like targets and nothing more. With a boss fight that felt about as basic as Mario 64’s Whomp King, I feel that I’ve seen the game at both its best and its worse.”