Despite a closely arriving initial release date, Final Fantasy 7 Remake has been delayed.

Pushed from its March 3rd, 2020 release date into April 10th, 2020, fans will have to sit tight for just a month longer to enjoy the Action RPG.

Explanations of quality have been given to describe why the hotly anticipated game has been pushed back by a month. Square Enix has stated that the game will be given some extra spit-and-polish before releasing.

“We know that so many of you are looking forward to the release of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE and have been waiting patiently to experience what we have been working on,” wrote FF7 Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase. “In order to ensure we deliver a game that is in-line with our vision, and the quality that our fans who have been waiting for deserve, we have decided to move the release date to April 10, 2020. ” “We are making this tough decision in order to give ourselves a few extra weeks to apply final polish to the game and to deliver you with the best possible experience. I, on behalf of the whole team, want to apologize to everyone, as I know this means waiting for the game just a little bit longer.”

Final Fantasy 7 Remake being delayed by a single month isn’t too much of an issue. With the title already getting a full playable demo leaked onto the internet, fans are confident of the game’s quality.