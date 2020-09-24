The fantastic id Software shooter Doom Eternal will be coming to Xbox Game Pass next month.

On October 1st, the frenetic hell-of-a-lot-of-fun first-person shooter will be added to Microsoft’s video game subscription service. The game will be coming to the PC version of Game Pass later this year.

This Game Pass addition comes after the reveal that Microsoft will be acquiring id Software owner Bethesda Softworks. The massive $7.5 billion deal will lead to all Bethesda Softworks games coming to Xbox Game Pass on launch day.

Doom Eternal will soon see the release of its first single-player expansion: The Ancient Gods. Launching on October 20th, the DLC will see “an imbalance of power that threatens all of creation. With the aid of an old ally, battle your way back to Urdak and decide the fate of the cosmos. Your mission is now your own.”

Check out the trailer below: