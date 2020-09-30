Codemasters has revealed that Dirt 5 saves will not be able to transfer from the PlayStation 4 to the PlayStation 5.

While the upcoming cross-gen racing game supports Xbox’s cross-gen Smart Delivery system – which means save files will automatically work across systems – it can’t allow saves from the PS4 to work on the PS5 upgrade of the same game.

Most progress held in players’ Dirt 5 saves will not make the transfer across PlayStation generations, but maps from the racetrack editor Playgrounds mode will be available across the two consoles.

“Currently on Xbox, all progress can be carried over between generations. On PlayStation, your Playgrounds creations can be carried over, but other game progress (Career, currency, saved liveries) cannot,” the official Dirt Twitter account wrote.

This isn’t the only game that can’t support cross-gen save files. The upcoming Yakuza: Like A Dragon, which launches four months later on PlayStation 5 compared to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC and PS4, is also unable to provide the same service they’re providing for other console families.

The same is true of the upcoming Spider-Man Remastered which also won’t allow the transfer of saves from PS4 to PS5.