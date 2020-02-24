Microsoft has surprised us all this afternoon with a snap release of a host of Xbox Series X features.

Revealed alongside the announcement of the Xbox Series X’s 12 Teraflop GPU and blisteringly fast CPU, here are all the Xbox Series X features you need to know.

Variable Rate Shading (VRS):

Xbox Series X is using a “patented form of VRS empowers developers to more efficiently utilize the full power of the Xbox Series X”. Rather than spending GPU cycles uniformly to every single pixel on the screen, they can prioritize individual effects on specific game characters or important environmental objects. This technique results in more stable frame rates and higher resolution, with no impact on the final image quality.

VRS is a new technology that has been proven to render cleaner images with less of a performance hit to hardware.

Hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing:

You can expect more dynamic and realistic environments powered by hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing – a first for console gaming. This means true-to-life lighting, accurate reflections and realistic acoustics in real time as you explore the game world.

Microsoft’s work in making ray-tracing compatible with Direct X 12 has been essential for PC gamers, but now console gamers will be able to benefit.

Quick Resume:

The new Quick Resume feature lets you continue multiple games from a suspended state almost instantly, returning you to where you were and what you were doing, without waiting through long loading screens.

Dynamic Latency Input (DLI):

Xbox is optimizing latency in the player-to-console pipeline starting with our Xbox Wireless Controller, which leverages our high bandwidth, proprietary wireless communication protocol when connected to the console. With Dynamic Latency Input (DLI), a new feature which synchronizes input immediately with what is displayed, controls are even more precise and responsive.

HDMI 2.1 Innovation:

Xbox has partnered with the HDMI forum and TV manufacturers to enable the best gaming experience through features such as Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). ALLM allows Xbox One and Xbox Series X to automatically set the connected display to its lowest latency mode. VRR synchronizes the display’s refresh rate to the game’s frame rate, maintaining smooth visuals without tearing. Ensuring minimal lag and the most responsive gaming experience.

120 fps Support:

With support for up to 120 fps, Xbox Series X allows developers to exceed standard 60 fps output in favor of heightened realism or fast-paced action.

Smart Delivery:

This technology empowers you to buy a game once and know that – whether you are playing it on Xbox One or Xbox Series X – you are getting the right version of that game on whatever Xbox you’re playing on. Xbox is making the commitment to use Smart Delivery on all exclusive Xbox Game Studios titles, including Halo Infinite, ensuring you only have to purchase a title once in order to play the best available version for whichever Xbox console they choose to play on. This technology is available for all developers and publishers, and they can choose to use it for titles that will be release on Xbox One first and come to the Xbox Series X later.