Spider-Man PS4 saves won’t work on PlayStation 5 version

Insomniac Games has confirmed that the upcoming PlayStation 5 remaster of the Spider-Man PS4 game will not be able to use the original game’s save files.

Reported by Eurogamer, Insomniac Games revealed the news on Twitter alongside the news that the next-gen version of Spider-Man PS5 will not be a free update for owners of the original Spider-Man PS4 game.

We'll provide more info on that as soon as we can but we have thought about that scenario! — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 18, 2020

When a fan asked the developer: “What will happen if I put my PS4 Spider-Man disc in my PS5?”, Insomniac succinctly replied that the original version will simply be playable through backward compatibility.

Insomniac’s Spider-Man Remastered will be a full PlayStation 5 game with its own home screen icon and complete trophy list independent of the Spider-Man PS4 original. The developers state that this isn’t any simple remaster.

It was previously revealed that this version of Spider-Man, and in turn the upcoming Miles Morales sequel, will feature “better-looking characters with improved skin, eyes, hair, and facial animation (including our new, next-generation Peter Parker).”

You’ll also see ray-traced reflections and ambient shadows, improved lighting, more pedestrians and vehicles stretching further into the distance, and the same optional performance mode offered on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, allowing you to finally play the game at a targeted 60fps frame rate.”